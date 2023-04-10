EXETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Officials held a Monday afternoon news conference in Exeter Township to provide an update on the case of a Reading man missing since 2015.

Authorities say the partial remains of 21-year-old Anthony Rodriguez were found in Exeter Township. Rodriguez was last seen May 10, 2015.

Detective Joe Malone of Exeter Police said in 2020, investigators using cadaver dogs found two human femur bones in a wooded area in the Five Points section of Exeter Township near the Alsace border. Authorities conducted five extensive searches of the area and discovered the bones during the first two. The three remaining searches turned up no further remains.

A DNA analysis concluded the bones belonged to Rodriguez.

Detective Sgt. Rocco DeCamillo with Exeter Police said an examination of the remains turned up no obvious cause of death but that police consider this a criminal investigation.

DeCamillio said Rodriguez was alone at the time of his disappearance and asked for the public's assistance in providing information that could help close this case.

Anyone with information can call Exeter Township Police at 610-779-1490 or anonymously to Crime Alert Berks at 1-877-373-9913.

Exeter Township Police Detectives, PA State Police, Berks County Detectives and the FBI all assisted in the investigation.