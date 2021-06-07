READING, Pa. - Community members held a rally outside the Berks County courthouse in Reading on Monday.
The participants spoke out against plans to convert the Berks Family Residential Center into a center for immigrant women.
The "Shut Down Berks" coalition organized the rally. It was held ahead of a hearing about the plans for the center.
"Make the Road Pennsylvania" sued the county commissioners over their decision to support the federal government plans before sharing those plans with the public.
The federal government leases the building from the county.