READING, Pa. - A new program in Berks County is eliminating fines on books, movies and more at some area libraries.
The "Fine Free" pilot program is launching within the Reading Public Library. It will eliminate fines on books, movies, music, and magazines.
According to the library, the initiative will wipe out fines for overdue items that are returned one to 29 days after their due date.
Some exceptions apply including museum passes, lost or damaged items, and items borrowed from non-participating libraries.
Participating libraries include, Bernville, Boyertown, Brandywine, Exeter, Fleetwood, Muhlenberg, Reading, Schuylkill Valley and Morgantown.
After 30 days your library item is now considered lost and you will be assessed a replacement fee for the cost of the book AND a $5.00 administration fee for each item. Damaged fees will also be assessed.
According to RPL’s Executive Director, Bronwen Gamble, “This program is designed to remove barriers to library access for city residents. People with current fines can speak with a librarian about fine forgiveness. We are interested in promoting the many wonderful library resources by opening our doors as widely as possible to all of our neighbors.”
To learn more visit readingpubliclibrary.org/fine-free/.