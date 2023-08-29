MILLERSVILLE, Pa. - On the campus of Millersville University in Lancaster County, Governor Shapiro, state higher education officials and Google reps unveiled a new partnership Tuesday.

Students at state-run schools will be able to earn a Google Career Certificate as undergraduates, allowing them to earn credit and an industry-recognized certificate.

"This really is a momentous occasion," said Cynthia Shapira, PASSHE Board of Governors chairwoman.

The program will offer a range of skills from cybersecurity to data analytics. The state-run universities can offer credentials to the public.

"I firmly believe that every Pennsylvanian should have the freedom to chart their own course and the opportunity to succeed," said Governor Shapiro.

Shapiro said the new program will reach thousands of people. Kutztown and Millersville are among the universities participating in the initial phase.

"We know that students want and need more from higher education today. The environment is changing, and this is why our PASSHE universities continue to evolve and meet those needs," said Shapira.

The program consists of an employer consortium of more than 150 companies. More than 200,000 people have graduated from the program in the U.S. People who are not enrolled at a state-run university can get certificates at nonprofits, like the YWCA, Family Promise and Raices Cyber Org.

"Together, my administration, alongside PASSHE and Google, are opening up new doors of opportunity for the good people of Pennsylvania," said Governor Shapiro.