READING, Pa. — The Schuylkill River Passenger Rail Authority is only into its third month, but it's already anticipating expenditures for the next three years.

The authority on Monday voted to adopt a three-year budget to account for anticipated income and expenditures.

As the income and expenditures are balanced for the three-year period, the authority anticipates expenses of $378,140 in 2023, $410,734 in 2024, and $423,056 in 2025.

The majority of the expenses is related to the salary for an executive director, support staff and the cost of a passenger rail planning consultant.

Last month, the authority named Transportation for America as the consultant, but it said Thursday that an agreement on the terms of the contract has not yet been reached.

The authority also agreed to hire an interim executive director while a search is conducted for a permanent individual. Berks County officials said details about that hire will be announced in a news release on Tuesday.

The only income shown in the three-year budget is the county support from the Berks, Chester and Montgomery counties.

The authority is a joint venture of the three counties. It is tasked with the long-term goal of restoring passenger rail service between Reading and Philadelphia.

Each county is being asked for financial support in the amount of $126,047 in 2023, $136,911 in 2024, and $141,019.

The budget does not include expenditures for any long-term studies or for capital investments, if and when implementation of the passenger rail begins.

On the income side, there is anticipation for the receipt of federal and state dollars, but they are not included in the spending plan.

Authority member Scott France said there is no way to determine those amounts at this time.

"We already have additional funding lined up in terms of federal appropriation and from seeking state subsidy as well, so that all will be determining the capital side [expenses] in the future," France said. "But for now, this represents the way that the counties can plan on funding the authority."