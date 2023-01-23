READING, Pa. – The Schuylkill River Passenger Rail Authority on Monday afternoon heard interim executive director Tom Frawley update the status of the Federal Railroad Administration Corridor ID program application.

The submission of the application is an important step in establishing passenger rail service because if the federal railroad administration awards a recognition of the railroad corridor, it opens the door for the authority to begin negotiations with Amtrak and with Norfolk Southern.

Frawley explained the application is a three-step program.

“The first step is to develop the scope, schedule and cost estimate to prepare what's called a service development plan,” Frawley explained. “And a service development plan includes conceptual engineering, ridership forecasting, traffic analysis and/or capacity analysis of the route.”

The first step is funded through the Federal Railroad Administration program with $500,000 in seed money, without any matching fundings being required.

Frawley said step two of the program is to actually prepare the service development plan and requires a ten percent match in funds.

“Then the third step would be actual preliminary engineering and design, and then final engineering and design,” Frawley said. “And similar to step two, it does not identify any funding ceiling, but the match for step three changes to twenty percent.”

Frawley said the application currently being prepared covers steps one and two, with an initial draft expected by January 27 and a target date for a completed application package by the beginning of March.

The authority is a joint venture between Berks, Montgomery and Chester Counties and is tasked with the long-term goal of restoring passenger rail service from Reading to Philadelphia.