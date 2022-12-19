READING, Pa. – The Schuylkill River Passenger Rail Authority on Monday afternoon learned that the website for the authority has now been expanded and includes much more public information.

Brian O’Leary, chair of the marketing and public relations committee, said the website now includes a landing page with a map, an area with background information regarding the authority, a section to detail the planning process for passenger rail and information on studies, committees, and public meetings.

“We’re happy to have a more robust website up and running now,” O’Leary said. It’s going to get expanded as new information comes in.”

As part of its last meeting for 2022, Authority Chairman Christian Y. Leinbach commented that he truly appreciates the team that makes up the authority.

“We are so focused on the restoration of passenger rail, and not just for our communities,” Leinbach said. “I think early on we recognized we're stronger together, and we're more likely to bring passenger rail service back to Phoenixville when we're also working to bring it back to Pottstown and Reading. And the same goes for each of the communities. And I'm just proud of the team.”

The authority is a joint venture between Berks, Montgomery and Chester counties and is tasked with the long-term goal of restoring passenger rail service from Reading to Philadelphia.