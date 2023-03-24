READING, Pa. - We're one major step closer to having a passenger rail line linking Reading with Philadelphia and other major cities.

An application that needed to progress to the next step was submitted, and officials say they're hopeful approval could be on the horizon.

"We're further than we've ever been before," explained Berks County Commissioner Christian Leinbach.

It may be different this time around, but it's not yet full steam ahead for passenger rail service from Reading to Philly and beyond.

"We're cautiously optimistic about our chances of being successful," added Leinbach, who is a member of the Schuylkill River Passenger Rail Authority.

Leinbach is talking about the application just submitted to the Federal Railroad Administration, or what he calls a "critical next step for the Schuylkill River Passenger Rail Authority."

If accepted, the authority would receive $500,000 to take the first steps to make the long-planned idea, dating back to the early 1990's, a reality, but that's not what Leinbach says is really significant. If not, the project will be delayed.

"We need that approval in order to go to the next step, and that is working with Amtrak, as the operator, and beginning to negotiate with Norfolk Southern, who is the main owner of the tracks," stated Leinbach.

He says the money would be used in the next steps of the planning process: preparing a service development plan that includes ridership and revenue forecasts, operational analysis and more.

So, what about Phase 2?

"That's where we go into the actual studies, environmental studies, traffic study on the Norfolk Southern lines," he added.

Leinbach says it's unwise to throw out dates for when a railroad station could pop up in Reading, but officials are discussing potential spots.

"I think it's very dangerous to throw out dates," said Leinbach. "What I think is important is this process. This has to be a very deliberate and transparent process."

Leinbach says he's unsure how many other entities applied; he expects officials to receive word if the application is accepted by no later than Labor Day.

One definite timetable: By the end of June, 2025, Leinbach says each county involved in the Schuylkill River Passenger Rail Authority will need to reauthorize the authority for it to continue.

"If one county fails to do that, the project is dead," he said.