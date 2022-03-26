READING, Pa. - Some members the local Polish community in Reading are concerned about what's happening in Poland with the rising tensions.
The President of the Polish-American Heritage Foundation worries about the war and the safety of the refugees fleeing to Poland.
She has family overseas who were alive during World War II and doesn't want to see that happen again.
The center, located in the GoggleWorks says they try to support Ukraine in any way they can, big or small, including fundraisers.
She's not surprised to see the Polish people's willingness to help people coming over from Ukraine.
"I've been to Poland nine times and the hospitality of the people is just unbelievable, they just can't do enough for you," said Marilyn Wlazewski.
The organization is helping to support a pasta fundraiser on Sunday. All the proceeds will go towards helping Ukraine.