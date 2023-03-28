WEST READING, Pa. - When all hope seems to have vanished, they say to hold on to your faith.

That's what Cynthia Rivera and her mother, Mio Soty Sanchez, are holding on to, as they look for the first time at the church they've been involved with for 18 years.

She says this tragedy has taken a toll on the congregation.

Sanchez is the pastor at Iglesia Los Cielos Abiertos Church in West Reading.

It's a Spanish-speaking Christian church off Penn Avenue that was pushed four feet from its foundation following the force of the explosion at the R.M. Palmer Chocolate Factory.

Sanchez thanks her lucky stars, because she was supposed to be inside the building that night. She says it could have been her, in this tragedy.

Sanchez says she is heartbroken for those who weren't as lucky, sending condolences to their families, and prayers.

She tells us the congregation is still meeting at different members' homes when they can and that they're leaning on God as they wait for answers in this chaos.