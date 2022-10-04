UPPER TULPEHOCKEN TWP., Pa. — Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner's daughter who rose from poverty to become a pillar of country music, died Tuesday. She was 90.
Fellow country music singer/songwriter
Pat Garrett, who knew Lynn, told 69 News that he's saddened by her death and said that she was always delightful to be around.
Garrett reflected on some of her visits to Berks County, including multiple appearances at his
amphitheater in Upper Tulpehocken Township.
"She was always a lady and would invite other folks to come up and sing with her," Garrett recalled. "We just had a wonderful time. It was always a nice crowd with her, too."
Lynn's last visit to Berks County was in 2012, when she performed at the Santander Performing Arts Center in downtown Reading.
Photos: Remembering Loretta Lynn, 1932-2022
This 1975 file photo shows country music singers Loretta Lynn, left, and Conway Twitty with their trophy at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles. The duet won favorite duo group or chorus. (AP Photo/File)
Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty at the Gospel Music Association Awards in Nashville 1977.
Entertainer Charo and country western singer Loretta Lynn at the American Music Awards in California January 1977.
Country music singer Loretta Lynn points to her Hollywood Walk of Fame star during induction ceremonies in Hollywood, Ca., on Feb. 8, 1978.
President Jimmy Carter kisses singer Loretta Lynn during an evening of country music at the White House in Washington on April 17, 1978. Members of the Country Music Association were guests. (AP Photo/Dennis Cook)
Country music singer Loretta Lynn arrives at the Los Angeles Music Center for the 53rd annual Academy Awards in Beverly Hills, Ca., April 1, 1981. The movie "Coal Miner's Daughter," based on Lynn's life, is nominated for best picture. (AP Photo)
Country music singer Loretta Lynn 1985.
Country music singer Loretta Lynn poses with her Award of Merit received at the 1984 12th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, Ca., on Jan. 28, 1985. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)
Country music singer/songwriter Pat Garrett interviewed Loretta Lynn in 1988. Lynn performed multiple times at Garrett's amphitheater in Upper Tulpehocken Township, Berks County. "She's just a real country girl," Garrett told 69 News in 2012.
Country music singer Loretta Lynn performs at Town Hall in New York City, Thursday, May 13, 1999. Lynn performed her classics "Coal Miner's Daughter" and "You Ain't Woman Enough to Take My Man" to an audience that crossed generational lines. (AP Photo/Robbie Pope)
Singer Loretta Lynn poses for photographs at the Kennedy Center in this Dec. 7, 2003 file photo in Washington. The country music queen, the coal miner's daughter, is getting an honorary doctorate from Boston's Berklee College of Music. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, FILE)
Loretta Lynn sings during a solo concert at the Washington County Fair in West Bend, Wis., Thursday July 22, 2004. (AP Photo/Mary Jo Walicki)
Loretta Lynn accepts the award for best country album for "Van Lear Rose" from Jack White, of the band White Stripes, at the 47th Annual Grammy Awards Sunday, Feb. 13, 2005, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)
Garth Brooks, right, joins Loretta Lynn in a song as the Grammy Salute To Country Music honors Loretta Lynn on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2010, in Nashville, Tenn. Lynn was presented the President's Merit Award during the tribute. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Sheryl Crow, left, Loretta Lynn, center, and Miranda Lambert perform at the 44th Annual Country Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2010. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
In this Nov. 10, 2010 file photo, singer Loretta Lynn poses in the press room during the 44th Annual Country Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini, File)
Loretta Lynn performs at HullabaLOU Music Festival on July 25, 2010, in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Country music star Loretta Lynn, right, and actress Zooey Deschanel sing Lynn's hit "Coal Miner's Daughter" during a performance of the Grand Ole Opry on Thursday, May 10, 2012, in Nashville, Tenn. During her appearance on the show, Lynn announced that a musical of "Coal Miner's Daughter" is in development and Deschanel will play her. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
President Barack Obama awards country music legend Loretta Lynn with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2013, during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Loretta Lynn waves to the crowd after performing during the Americana Music Honors and Awards show Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2014, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Loretta Lynn, left, accepts her award from Miranda Lambert at the 9th Annual ACM Honors at The Ryman Auditorium on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2015 in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP)
In this Feb. 10, 2016 photo, Loretta Lynn poses for a photo at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. The country icon’s Appalachian musical roots are explored on a new “American Masters” documentary on PBS as well as her first new studio album in a more than a decade, “Full Circle,” both debuting on March 4. (Photo by Donn Jones/Invision/AP)
Loretta Lynn performs at the BBC Music Showcase at Stubb's during South By Southwest on Thursday, March 17, 2016, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)
Country music legend Loretta Lynn and country star Garth Brooks leave the stage of the Grand Ole Opry House, Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn., after Lynn announced she will celebrate her 87th birthday with an all-star tribute concert featuring Brooks, Jack White, George Strait and others on April 1. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Country music legend Loretta Lynn appears on stage at the Grand Ole Opry House, Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn., where she announced she will celebrate her 87th birthday with an all-star tribute concert featuring Garth Brooks, Jack White, George Strait and others on April 1. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Loretta Lynn, center, Tanya Tucker, left, and Crystal Gayle perform at Loretta Lynn's 87th Birthday Tribute at Bridgestone Arena on Monday, April 1, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP)
