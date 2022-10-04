UPPER TULPEHOCKEN TWP., Pa. — Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner's daughter who rose from poverty to become a pillar of country music, died Tuesday. She was 90.

Fellow country music singer/songwriter Pat Garrett, who knew Lynn, told 69 News that he's saddened by her death and said that she was always delightful to be around.

Garrett reflected on some of her visits to Berks County, including multiple appearances at his amphitheater in Upper Tulpehocken Township.

"She was always a lady and would invite other folks to come up and sing with her," Garrett recalled. "We just had a wonderful time. It was always a nice crowd with her, too."

Lynn's last visit to Berks County was in 2012, when she performed at the Santander Performing Arts Center in downtown Reading.