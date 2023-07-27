PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - The family of a man shot dead during an argument at an iconic Philadelphia cheesesteak shop is suing the establishment, claiming the business didn't do enough to prevent his death.

The family of David Padro, Jr. filed a civil lawsuit against Pat's Steaks earlier this month.

In the early morning hours of July 22, 2021, Padro was shot to death by 38-year-old Paul Burkert of Cumru Township, Berks County while waiting in line at the popular South Philadelphia eatery.

Burkert pleaded guilty to manslaughter and firearms charges and was sentenced to 3-6 years in prison followed by 5-years-probation in June of this year.

The suit alleges that Pat's failed to take responsibility for the safety of its patrons on both their premises and in adjacent areas.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs claim the business, which is open 24 hours a day, attracts large and often unruly crowds with intoxicated patrons, something which Pat's is aware of.

The suit mentions a 2016 stabbing and 2020 shots fired incident on the property as evidence of that awareness, as well Pat's refusal to hire security personnel after Padro's death.

The plaintiffs are seeking a minimum of $50,000 in compensatory damages as well as court costs.

The owner of Pat's Steaks was not available for comment when contacted.