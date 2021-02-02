READING, Pa. - As the biggest snowstorm to hit Berks County in quite some time winds down, many may be looking forward to spring.
Well, on this Groundhog Day, Patty Pagoda is, too. Berks County's prognosticating groundhog emerged from her snow-covered burrow atop Mount Penn at dawn Tuesday and failed to see her shadow.
According to German legend, that means we're in for an early spring.
Patty's prediction once again puts her at odds with the prognosticator of all prognosticators, Pennsylvania's Punxsutawney Phil, who did see his shadow upon emerging from his burrow at Gobbler's Knob. Thus, his forecast is for six more weeks of winter.
Of course, the calendar tells us that. The first day of spring is March 20, but what kind of weather we get between now and then is anyone's guess.