READING, Pa. - Punxsutawney Phil isn't the only one making a weather prediction on Groundhog Day.

Patty Pagoda emerged from her burrow atop Mount Penn at dawn Thursday, and saw her shadow.

According to legend, that means we have six more weeks of winter-like weather.

It will certainly still feel like winter this weekend, with an arctic blast of air keeping temps in the teens and single digits overnight Friday, with sub-zero wind chills late. But, it's been a mild January, and our 69 News meteorologists predict more warmer-than-average temps through at least mid-February.