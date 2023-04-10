HARRISBURG, Pa. – Starting Tuesday, April 11, drivers can expect delays during overnight trips on Route 222 between Reading and Lancaster.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is preparing to repave the highway in East Cocalico and Brecknock townships in Lancaster County. The work will be done overnight.
It was supposed to start last week, but PennDOT postponed it due to cold overnight temperatures.
There will be lane closures during nighttime hours.
The $8.5 million dollar project includes includes milling and guide rail and pavement marking updates from Lausch Road to the Berks County line and the interchange ramps to Colonel Howard Boulevard.
The project is expected to be completed by Oct. 27.