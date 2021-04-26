READING, Pa. - Drivers in Reading will need to pack some patience in the weeks ahead. The mayor announced the start of a "paving blitz" to improve several streets.
The work is taking place in the Oakbrook section of Reading and is a sign of a new infrastructure improvement effort from City Hall.
“It was important to start here in Oakbrook." said Mayor Eddie Moran. "As I mentioned it has been decades since Oakbrook has had any kind of street pavement.”
The mayor says 10 million dollars in the city's liquid funds, as well as ADA grants and transportation alternative programs, are helping to cover the tab.
In addition to paving, the mayor says the plan includes bike route upgrades.
The Mayor says the COVID-19 pandemic play a role in the delayed start to the project.