CUMRU TWP., Pa. — If you're in search of a furry companion, you may be in luck.

The Animal Rescue League of Berks County said Monday that it has a large number of animals awaiting their forever home, so it is offering adoptions at a "pay-what-you-can" price.

Starting Tuesday and continuing through Sunday, Aug. 21, the ARL said it will make animals over the age of 6 months available for adoption at the price one can afford to pay.

In addition to that fee, dog adopters will need cash or a check for a $7 dog license, which Pennsylvania law requires at the time of adoption, according to the ARL. They will also want to take with them a dog collar and a leash; cat adopters will want a cat carrier, officials said. Those items can also be purchased from the ARL.

All adopters must go through the ARL's regular procedures to adopt. You can learn more about the process on the shelter's website.

The ARL will be open Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 1 until 7 p.m. (waitlist closes at 6:30 p.m.) and Saturday and Sunday from 1 until 5 p.m. (waitlist closes at 4:30 p.m.). No appointments are necessary.

The shelter will be closed on Thursday for staff training.

A virtual waitlist on the ARL's website allows guests to check in when they arrive at the shelter. They will then be notiﬁed by text when it's their turn to work with an adoption counselor.

The ARL encourages visitors to wear a mask.