READING, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Latino Convention officially got underway in Reading on Wednesday with a kickoff breakfast at the DoubleTree Hotel in center city.
Reading Mayor Eddie Moran, the state's first Latino mayor of a big city, and Berks County Commissioner Michael Rivera, the state's first Latino county commissioner, welcomed the convention attendees to town.
Noe Ortega, Pennsylvania's secretary of education, delivered the keynote address. He spoke about his family and how he got involved in education.
More than 80% of the Reading School District's student population is made up of Latinos.
The convention will continue through Thursday with workshop panels and roundtable discussions on a variety of topics, including diversity and inclusion; health and wellness; education; and economic, workforce, and business development.
Organizers said the convention involves a comprehensive look at all aspects of life for Pennsylvania's one million Latinos.