READING, Pa. - Downtown Reading is just hours away from being transformed into a spectacle of sports and entertainment. A free event on Penn Square on Saturday aims to bring the city together.

"I think it's great for the city. It's good for just for the kids as well, to get that experience, to get the city behind them," said Marshall Kauffman.

Advocate, James Bartley, says the event is great for the city. "It's very big in the community. Obviously, Reading has a very rich boxing history and the theme of the event is 'peace and gloves', so a lot of these gyms are just keeping these kids safe and coming out the streets."

The unique event is called 'Peace and Gloves' presented by Star City Boxing, set for Saturday, and those involved say they want to bring the city together for music, food and great boxing action.

"The hard work is all going to pay off on Saturday," said main event fighter Eric Martinez.

Martinez, who will fight in the main event spoke with 69 News about the preparation an indoor fight

compared to outdoor.

"You just got to be ready for it, you know. I would say running, I run a lot outside, that's probably the best way," he continued.

The event will bring boxers who train at gyms across Reading to the center of the city to showcase their talents at 5th and Penn in front of family and friends.

"It's on Penn Street. It's real big, so it's going to be a different atmosphere compared to other shows that happen outside," continued Martinez.

The event will begin with entertainment and food vendors at 1 p.m. with the bell of the first bout set to ring at 3:30 p.m.