READING, Pa. - A snack staple for baseball is being left off the menu at FirstEnergy Stadium. The adjustment removing peanuts from the menu is being made to keep fans safe.
The Reading Fightin Phils are coming off their biggest attendance night of the season so far and they're doing everything they can to bring back the Baseballtown experience fans have come to love.
This season there is something curiously absent from the concession stand as the stadium officials re-evaluate the late stages of the pandemic.
"It's been a whirlwind honestly and it was kind of adapting to the changes and it was changing every day so we decided to take a simple approach to it, we simplified the menu," says Food and Beverage Director, Travis Hart.
One item fans might notice missing is the one often found right next to its seventh-inning stretch sing-along partner Cracker Jacks are the peanuts.
"Lets look at it from a fan perspective and a staff perspective too. You eat a peanut, you take it out of your mouth and you're putting it on the ground and that's okay. But we are also a very clean ballpark," said Hart.
Other popular items like hot dogs, funnel cakes and French fries have been spared the Covid cutting board but the stadium snack of the peanut is being held off for the time being.
"We didn't feel comfortable with our staff picking up these peanut shells that someone just removed from their mouth in this COVID world," continued Hart. "From our perspective it was a common sense thing."
Hart tells 69 News he could see the move being picked up by other ballparks as adjustments continue to be made regarding things like food consumption at stadiums.
"I could see other teams trying to figure it out," says Hart. "This is the first time for everybody. We are all figuring it out together. That was one of the decisions we made to be on the safer side of things."
Peanuts are expected to return to the menu eventually.