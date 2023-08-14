WEST READING, Pa. - Police in West Reading say a pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle early Sunday morning.

It happened in the 400 block of Penn Avenue around 1:45 a.m.

Authorities say the victim was rushed to the hospital and is currently receiving critical medical care.

Their identity, and the circumstances surrounding the accident, have not been released at this time.

Police had the road closed for about three-and-a-half hours to conduct their investigation and reconstruct the scene.