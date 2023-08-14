...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of northern Delaware...New Jersey...and
Pennsylvania...including the following areas...in northern
Delaware...New Castle. In New Jersey...Camden, Coastal Ocean,
Eastern Monmouth, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex,
Morris, Northwestern Burlington, Ocean, Salem, Somerset,
Southeastern Burlington, Sussex, Warren, and Western Monmouth. In
Pennsylvania...Berks, Carbon, Delaware, Eastern Chester, Eastern
Montgomery, Lehigh, Lower Bucks, Monroe, Northampton,
Philadelphia, Upper Bucks, Western Chester, and Western Montgomery.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Very high atmospheric moisture content will overspread the
region tonight. Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are
expected with embedded heavy rainfall. Rainfall rates of 1-2
inches per hour are possible. Urban areas will be of
particular concern for flash flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood