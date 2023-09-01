pedestrian struck crash death accident generic graphic

WEST READING, Pa. - A pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle nearly two weeks ago has died.

Authorities say 55-year-old Roberto Lopez-Gutierrez of Reading died last week from injuries suffered in an August 13th pedestrian accident in West Reading.

Lopez-Gutierrez was struck around 1:45 a.m. in the 400 Block of Penn Avenue. 

He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and suffered a traumatic brain injury, officials say. The coroner's office has ruled his death accidental.

Police had the road closed for about three-and-a-half hours to conduct their investigation and reconstruct the scene.

Berks County District Attorney John Adams said his office has not made a final decision on whether charges are warranted in this case.

