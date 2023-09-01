WEST READING, Pa. - A pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle nearly two weeks ago has died.

Authorities say 55-year-old Roberto Lopez-Gutierrez of Reading died last week from injuries suffered in an August 13th pedestrian accident in West Reading.

Lopez-Gutierrez was struck around 1:45 a.m. in the 400 Block of Penn Avenue.

0:18 Pedestrian critically injured after being struck by car in West Reading Authorities say the victim was rushed to the hospital and is currently receiving critical medical care.

He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and suffered a traumatic brain injury, officials say. The coroner's office has ruled his death accidental.

Police had the road closed for about three-and-a-half hours to conduct their investigation and reconstruct the scene.

Berks County District Attorney John Adams said his office has not made a final decision on whether charges are warranted in this case.