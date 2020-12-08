READING, Pa. – Lawmakers say a big-time grant will help make the city of Reading safer for drivers and pedestrians.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation awarded $812,416 to the city through the Automated Red Light Enforcement program. A portion of the money will be used to upgrade traffic signals so they're able to detect when a driver goes through a red light.
“The point of it is to improve safety, and we know many of the accidents we see at city intersections are related to those left-hand turns,” state Sen. Judy Schwank said. “We are particularly concerned about pedestrians."
69 News caught up with some city of Reading residents who say they're happy the city is doing what it can to make streets safer.
"Wasn't that long ago, I got hit by a motorcycle on Greenwich,” Jose Morales said. "A lot of crazy drivers. They drive really fast, don't know how to look left and right."
"Listen, anywhere you go in Reading, you got some ridiculous out here,” Darrell Sharpton explained. “There really are. You got some bad drivers out here."
Schwank said Reading applied for the grant and it will ultimately be up to the City to implement an enforcement strategy.
In addition to funding the replacement of traffic signals, a portion of the grant money will be used to improve traffic control features and to install curb ramps and crosswalks that are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
“We’re a very walkable city, and plenty of people are utilizing sidewalks...folks who are using wheelchairs and other types of devices to get around the city obviously need to have those grates improved so they can get across a street in a safe manner,” Schwank said.
"The more they do to improve the city and bring more business to the city and people to see what Reading is all about, I think it's a good thing,” Sharpton added.