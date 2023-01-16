WYOMISSING, Pa. - A man died after being hit by several cars on a highway in Berks County.

The man was hit around 3:20 a.m. Monday on Route 422 eastbound, near Route 12, in Wyomissing, police say.

After the initial impact, several other cars ran over the man's body, police say.

All cars and drivers involved stopped at the scene, and no one will face charges, authorities say.

Police are trying to figure out why the man was in the road and where he came from.

Route 422 eastbound is shut down at Route 12.