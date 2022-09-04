EXETER TWP., Pa. -- A pedestrian was hit and killed on a busy road in Berks County.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. Saturday in the 4100 block of Perkiomen Avenue (also known as Route 422) in Exeter Township.

Police say a man was picking up items that had dropped on the road when he was hit.

The driver stopped at the scene and was not injured, police say.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call the Exeter Twp. Police Department at 610-779-1490.