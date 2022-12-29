READING, Pa. - Reading police are investigating a crash that injured a pedestrian Wednesday night near a busy intersection.

"There's always accidents in this intersection," says Sunny Heer, whose grandfather owns the gas station on the corner of 5th & Bern Streets in Reading.

"So, first when it happened, I didn't really think anything of it, but then the customers said someone was walking that got hit."

Heer was at the gas station when a person was struck trying to cross the street near the intersection of North 5th and Bern.

"That never happened before so that was pretty crazy," says Heer.

Police say the vehicle did have the green light when the pedestrian crossed in front of it and the driver did try to stop. However, it was not before impact.

"The pedestrian law in the state of Pennsylvania is that pedestrians have the right of way traveling with the flow of traffic. Against it, they need to wait for a cross light or other walking indicator that says it's safe to cross," says Capt. Christian Rothermel with the Reading Police Department.

Rothermel says the driver did stop and is cooperating with investigators.

"I would just encourage people who are on foot, especially in urban areas, to be a little more aware of their surroundings while they're out and about," says Rothermel.

At last check, the person who was hit is listed stable condition and expected to recover.