SOUTH HEIDELBERG, Pa. | A tragic accident in Western Berks County, as a Wernersville man is struck and killed on Route 422 Wednesday evening.
"The preliminary investigation led us to believe the victim had been shopping at a local business on the north side of Penn Avenue, completed the shopping, was crossing back south across Penn Avenue to return home when he was struck," said Police Chief Leon Grim.
60-year-old David Bagrud, the man hit in the crash, was rushed to Reading Hospital, where he died a short time later, officials say.
Police also say the driver remained at the scene, and is cooperating.
South Heidelberg Township Police Chief Grim says there aren't many pedestrian accidents in the area, but walkers are often seen there.
"This section of 422 Penn Ave intersects the boroughs of Robesonia and Wernersville so we have a lot of pedestrian traffic," Grim noted. "We have a lot of people walking, we have a lot of people exercising, jogging, there are some wide shoulders on this roadway."
As we climb out of the pandemic, police say more people will be out, so it's important to be extra careful.
"We would ask that on roadways especially, during the summer months when we have a lot of people outdoors, doing events outside, that drivers use caution along these sections of roadway," said Grim.