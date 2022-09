EXETER TWP., Pa. -- A fatal motor accident happened at approximately 8:45 p.m. Saturday.

The accident occurred in the 4100 block of Perkiomen Ave. (Route 422) in Exeter Township.

The victim was picking up items that were dropped in the roadway when he was struck and killed by an eastbound motorist.

The motorist stopped at the scene and was not injured.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call the Exeter Twp. Police Department at 610-779-1490.