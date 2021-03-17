READING, Pa. – A pedestrian is reported to have been struck by a car in Reading Wednesday night.
It happened around 10 p.m. on River Road, between Washington Street and the Buttonwood Street Bridge.
Initial reports indicate that police arrived to find a person lying in the street with severe head trauma.
A 69 News photojournalist on the scene reported that another individual was handcuffed and put into a police vehicle, and there was a car that had a smashed windshield.
Police responding to the incident had no info to share at this time.