River Road Reading pedestrian accident

The scene of a pedestrian accident on River Road in Reading.

 Tim Ford | 69 News

READING, Pa. – A pedestrian is reported to have been struck by a car in Reading Wednesday night. 

It happened around 10 p.m. on River Road, between Washington Street and the Buttonwood Street Bridge. 

Initial reports indicate that police arrived to find a person lying in the street with severe head trauma.

Police on the scene on River Road.

A 69 News photojournalist on the scene reported that another individual was handcuffed and put into a police vehicle, and there was a car that had a smashed windshield. 

Police responding to the incident had no info to share at this time.

