CUMRU TWP., Pa. - The Berks County coroner's office has released the name of a pedestrian who died after being struck by a vehicle Friday night.
The crash happened at around 6:38 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-176 in Cumru Township, officials say.
Larry R. Murphy, 75, of Exeter Township was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities report, there was a 2-vehicle crash involving Murphy's car and another vehicle. Murphy was walking across the roadway when he was struck by another vehicle, not involved in the previous crash.
Police shut down the highway between Routes 422 and 724 while they investigated.
According to officials, the cause of death was multiple blunt force trauma. The manner of death is accidental and no autopsy is planned.