READING, Pa. -- COVID-19 cases among children have been increasing over the last month in Pennsylvania.
More than 4,000 cases were identified among school-aged children just during the week ending Sept. 1, including 117 in Berks County.
Reading Hospital's chief of pediatric emergency care, Dr. Christopher Valente says there's several reasons for the uptick.
He says the Delta Variant is playing a role, as it more contagious than the original strain.
Valente says in the spring and early summer social distancing and mask wearing also dropped.
He says people need to resume mitigation efforts.
Valente also says anyone who can get vaccinated should roll up their sleeves to help protect kids who can't get the shot.
"The way to protect (kids under 12) is to have them mask and to immunize whoever we can. If they are 12 or over I would strongly recommend receiving the immunization," Valente said.
He says kids can experience a range of symptoms from COVID-19, just like adults.
It can be things like coughs or vomiting, as well as serious complications like Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, also known as MIS-C.
He says the hospital has sent kids to pediatric I-C-Us for that.
"Most to my knowledge, if not all, have recovered fortunately, but in severe cases they can experience Ensypholitus, which is the brain inflammation you're talking about, as well as inflammation of other organs," Valente said. "Most notably for COVID it tends to be the heart. We call that Myocarditis."
Valente says it's not clear if there are long-term health impacts from these conditions yet, but time will tell.
He says fortunately children tend to get less sick from the virus, but there are children who do get severely ill.
"As the number of cases rise there will be children who get these complications like Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome that will wind up in the hospital or wind up with breathing tubes, on ventilators, and there will be more children who die," Valente said. "And then it just becomes a game of Russian roulette, if that will be a child in our community, children in one of our families, and so that's not a game that I'm interested in playing."
Valente is urging people to mask up, practice social distance, wash their hands and get vaccinated if they are eligible and haven't already.