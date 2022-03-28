Officials said a snow squall led to a massive, deadly pileup on I-81 in Foster Township, Schuylkill County.  That is about ten miles west of Pottsville.  Snow squalls have been popping up around our region.
 
The State Police said around 50 to 60 vehicles were involved.  The County EMA said two dozen people were taken to hospitals with injuries.
 
"Typically, with a snow squall you'll see a rapid reduction in visibility, so you'll go from perfectly clear conditions on the roadway to whiteout or blizzard-like conditions," said PEMA Meteorologist Jeff Jumper.
 
This snow squall comes a little more than a month after dozens of vehicles collided in a pileup on I-81 about 25 miles north in Kline Township.
 
Jumper urges drivers who are in snow squalls to turn on their headlights, not slam on the breaks, stay in your lane, and increase your following distance.  If you are on the highway during a snow squall, he said you should get off at the nearest exit if you can.
 
"Certainty avoid snow squall travel on snow squall days if you can and if you are stuck in one, make sure you're going in slow motions," said Jumper.
 
The coroner said at least three people are dead.  We are told part of 81 could be closed until the morning.
