PEMA meteorologist advises what to do if caught in a snow squall
- Jack Reinhard
-
- Updated
- Comments
Officials said a snow squall led to a massive, deadly pileup on I-81 in Foster Township, Schuylkill County. That is about ten miles west of Pottsville. Snow squalls have been popping up around our region.
The State Police said around 50 to 60 vehicles were involved. The County EMA said two dozen people were taken to hospitals with injuries.
"Typically, with a snow squall you'll see a rapid reduction in visibility, so you'll go from perfectly clear conditions on the roadway to whiteout or blizzard-like conditions," said PEMA Meteorologist Jeff Jumper.
This snow squall comes a little more than a month after dozens of vehicles collided in a pileup on I-81 about 25 miles north in Kline Township.
Jumper urges drivers who are in snow squalls to turn on their headlights, not slam on the breaks, stay in your lane, and increase your following distance. If you are on the highway during a snow squall, he said you should get off at the nearest exit if you can.
The coroner said at least three people are dead. We are told part of 81 could be closed until the morning.
Jack Reinhard
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Recommended for you
Berks Area News
- Experts address gardening concerns during cold snap
- PEMA meteorologist advises what to do if caught in a snow squall
- Reading City councilwoman reacts to recent violence
- 'The ones that aren't doing well, that's why we are here' : Wyomissing-based Children's Alopecia Project hoping Oscar's incident spreads awareness
- Reading church hosts spaghetti dinner to help raise money for Ukraine
- Reading community marches in support of ending gun violence
- Fans flock to Reading for 'Battle of the Badges'
- Boyertown church and museum partner for Ukraine fundraiser
- Reading High School celebrates the return of live theatre
- POLICE: 18-year-old arrested for deadly shooting in Reading
Lehigh Valley News
- Air Products Foundation donates $500K to United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley to help expand education and food access programs
- Locals, visitors learning about Easton's past, enjoying Easton's present at historic Townley House
- 2 injured after police pursuit, crash in Allentown
- Police investigating 2 break-ins in Hanover Twp., Northampton County
- Forks Township Police warn public about distraction thefts at Giant, Park Plaza
- Police searching for person in theft
- Wanted man turns himself in to Bethlehem PD
- State Rep. Jeanne McNeill announces intent to run for re-election
- Artist Olga Tañón to join Musikfest lineup in 2022
- Police investigate car crash on Emaus Ave., release new details surrounding drivers
Sign Up for Breaking News
Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- Live updates: Amnesty leader accuses Russia of war crimes
- Biden's budget plan: Higher taxes on rich, lower deficits
- Air Products Foundation donates $500K to United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley to help expand education and food access programs
- FDA skeptical of benefits from experimental ALS drug
- Commerce inquiry imperils solar industry, advocates say
- FedEx Corp. founder Fred Smith will step down as CEO in June
- Oscars audience tops 15 million, exceeding last year
- EXPLAINER: How would billionaire income tax work?
- Wall Street shakes off a midday slump and ends higher
- Bountiful wind, sun boost German renewable power this year
Entertainment News
- Mira Calix has died, aged 52
- The Oscars have launched a review into Will Smith after he struck Chris Rock
- Taylor Swift is to be given an honorary doctorate
- Kim Kardashian says her comments about hard work were shared with 'no context'
- Jabari Banks says he will “stick with” Will Smith
- RAW: TAYLOR SWIFT TO RECEIVE HONORARY DEGREE FROM NYU
- RAW: FILE: PHIL COLLINS AND GENESIS HOLD FINAL CONCERT
- ‘Moon Knight’: Ethan Hawke on Joining the MCU & How Oscar Isaac Convinced Him
- (PKG) CONSUMER WATCH: HIGHER FARES IN SPRING 2022 TRAVEL OUTLOOK
- Lily James is 'eager' to watch Pamela Anderson documentary