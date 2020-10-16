Virus Outbreak Pence

Vice President Mike Pence speaks to members of the media at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, as he leaves Washington for Utah ahead of the vice presidential debate schedule for Oct. 7.

 Jacquelyn Martin - staff, AP

BERN TWP., Pa. - Vice President Mike Pence will visit Berks County Saturday to rally supporters ahead of the election.

Pence will be speaking at Reading Regional Airport in Bern Township at 12:30 p.m. Doors open at 10:30 a.m.

The rally is free to attend, but participants must register for tickets online. Officials say everyone will have their temperature checked at the door and they will be asked to wear a mask.

Pence last visited Berks County in 2016.

This will be the first time that a sitting vice president came to the county since Dick Cheney visited Wyomissing in 2002.

Recommended for you

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.