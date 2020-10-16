BERN TWP., Pa. - Vice President Mike Pence will visit Berks County Saturday to rally supporters ahead of the election.
Pence will be speaking at Reading Regional Airport in Bern Township at 12:30 p.m. Doors open at 10:30 a.m.
The rally is free to attend, but participants must register for tickets online. Officials say everyone will have their temperature checked at the door and they will be asked to wear a mask.
Pence last visited Berks County in 2016.
This will be the first time that a sitting vice president came to the county since Dick Cheney visited Wyomissing in 2002.