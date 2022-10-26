PLAINS TWP., Pa. — A member of Berks County's congressional delegation will be getting some big-name help in his bid for a third term in Washington.

Former Vice President Mike Pence is set to appear at a private fundraiser for Pennsylvania 9th District U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser in Luzerne County on Thursday.

The event will take place at Isabella Restaurant in Plains Township, near Wilkes-Barre, according to Meuser's campaign.

Meuser, a Luzerne County Republican who has served in Congress since 2019, is running for re-election against Democrat Amanda Waldman, a Lycoming County woman who works as a financial representative in the Medicare industry.

Redistricting after the 2020 census has given the 9th District an even larger geographic footprint than it had before, stretching the boundaries from Bernville in Berks County north to Bradford and Susquehanna counties' border with New York.

In addition to part of Berks, the 9th District's representative will serve all of Bradford, Columbia, Lebanon, Montour, Northumberland, Schuylkill, Sullivan, Susquehanna, and Wyoming counties and parts of Luzerne and Lycoming counties.