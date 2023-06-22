READING, Pa - From the bandshell -- to the ballpark -- but altogether not to be this weekend.

“Even the bandshell would be a challenge because the stage isn't covered. If you had a covered stage, you could do it rain or shine,” said John Ernesto, a Berks Summer Fest organizer.

The weather won't cooperate so Berks Summer Fest organizers and the Reading Fightin Phils have spent the past few days collaborating to come up with new dates: September 22nd and 23rd.

“There were so many positive things about having it out at the stadium,” said Trish Davis, event operations director with Berks Arts Council.

With the change in venue, it also changes the way the events are handled as Berks Summer Fest organizers have to take into account a minor league baseball team in the middle of their season.

“It's a partnership with the Phillies. They have the rest of their season to play and so it has to be a win-win for everybody so it's a positive experience to the fans,” Ernesto said.

But the lineup, featuring The Billy Joel All Star Band, Stephanie Grace and others, remains intact.

It wasn't just working with artists starting off summer tours, but also with the hardworking people behind the scenes.

“And most important, Trish was able to speak to the production team. They were critical because of the mobile stage and the lights and sounds and backline so they're all available, but the summer months everybody's booked up,” said Ernesto.

So, we'll see ya at the stadium in September Summer Fest.

“Moving forward, we would like to stay there. That's the goal,” Davis said.