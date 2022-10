BERNVILLE, Pa. -- Penn-Bernville Elementary is closing at 11:30 a.m. Friday, October 14th due to a power outage.

A car crashed into a utility pole on Bernville Road at about 8:30 a.m. this morning.

A pole is down and wires are on the road.

Crews are replacing the pole.

Power should be restored to 578 impacted customers by the afternoon.