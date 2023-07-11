WEST READING, Pa. - PENN Entertainment, Inc. announced Tuesday its plan to commit $75,000 over a five-year period to the Reading Hospital Foundation.

The donation is designed to support both the Street Medicine and Gwen’s Closet initiatives, two programs committed to improving the quality of care of both patients and underserved communities in Berks County.

“We are proud to partner with the Reading Hospital in support of these critically important programs to help those in need in our community,” said Eric Schippers, senior vice president of public affairs for PENN Entertainment and chair of the PENN Entertainment Foundation. “Located in close proximity to our corporate headquarters, we appreciate and see first-hand the tremendous care and important services that Reading Hospital provides.”

The goal of the Street Medicine program is to proactively address health issues and deliver primary and preventative care to the unsheltered, those living in homeless shelters and people at high risk of experiencing homelessness. The program provided a total of 1,861 patient visits in fiscal year 2022.

Gwen’s Closet provides basic clothing items to Reading Hospital patients in need of replacement clothing because theirs were damaged during their accident or injury. The program ensures that all patients can leave the hospital with dignity. More than 3,000 clothing items were purchased for patients in fiscal year 2022.

“We appreciate the support from The PENN Entertainment Foundation,” Reading Hospital Foundation president Katherine Thornton said. “The Street Medicine program and Gwen’s Closet provide care and services when our patients need us most and with their support we can ensure our team members are able to provide the assistance to our patients when and where they need it.”

A donation to the Reading Hospital Foundation ensures it can help continue to meet the needs of all hospital patients.