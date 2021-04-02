A man from Berks County recently became the first Pennsylvanian COVID-19 patient to receive a lung transplant at Penn Medicine in Philadelphia.
Fred Rahmanian was hospitalized for COVID-19 last October, and had to be placed on intubation.
The father of three teenage triplets was transferred to Philadelphia.
He still hadn't recovered several weeks later, so doctors advised him that a lung transplant was his best chance.
"By the grace of God, within 72 hours they were able to find a donor and it ended up being a perfect match," Rahmanian said.
Rahmanian said he didn't know he was the first recipient until after the surgery was complete.
"I think at the end of the day I'm grateful I was given more time, and I know lung transplant is not an easy one. It's one of the harder transplants and being the first for … category makes that much more complicated probably," Rahmanian said.
Rahmanian returned home in time to see his teenage triplets celebrate their 18th birthdays.