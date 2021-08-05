WYOMISSING, Pa. — Thursday was a big, big day for Penn National Gaming. The Wyomissing-based owner of casinos, racetracks, and online and sports betting operations, reported second-quarter and first-half 2021 revenues and earnings that surpassed 2020 and 2019 results. Due to the pandemic in 2020, 2019 is the last year that had truly comparable results.
The really big news, however, is that Penn National has acquired Score Media and Gaming Inc., a Canada-based digital media and sports betting and technology company, for approximately $2 billion in cash and stock. Penn National will fund the approximately $1-billion cash portion of the purchase using existing cash on its balance sheet.
Adding Score's integrated media and betting platform and modern, state-of-the art technology to the massive audience of Barstool Sports and its wildly popular personalities and content, Penn National said, it will be creating North America's leading digital sports content, gaming and technology company. The company anticipates that the acquisition of Score will provide adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) accretion by year two, an incremental $200-million medium term adjusted EBITDA, and $500 million of incremental long term adjusted EBITDA.
"Penn National delivered a strong second quarter that exceeded our pre-announced results from June 24, 2021," Jay Snowden, Penn National's president and CEO, said in a prepared statement. "For the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, Penn National generated revenues of $1.55 billion, at the high end of our pre-announced range of $1.45 billion to $1.56 billion while adjusted EBITDAR of $586.6 million exceeded the high end of our $540 million to $580 million range.
"Compared to second quarter 2019 pro forma results, revenues increased 13%, adjusted EBITDAR grew 38% and adjusted EBITDAR margins increased 694 basis points."
Snowden added that the strong results were driven by exceptional performance across the company's portfolio of core gaming business properties as well as from Barstool Sports.
"Further, we saw strong revenue growth across our Penn Interactive segment, which operated near breakeven for the quarter despite being live in only four states," he noted.
In its core gaming business, Penn National reported sequentially improved visitation and length of play across all age segments of its player database. Spend-per-visit has remained high since reopening last year, and overall visitation numbers are encouraging as restrictions continue to be lifted.
As vaccines continue to roll out across the country, the company said its traditional core gaming customer has reengaged with its properties, while the younger demographic's engagement continued throughout the second quarter and into the third quarter, despite the increased availability of alternative entertainment options. Unrated play continues to perform well, the company said, and it has been able to convert those customers into the mychoice loyalty program.
In addition, the changes Penn National said it has made to its offerings and expense structure have led to flow-through and margin improvement. The strength occurred across all geographic regions, with the South leading the way.
Penn National noted it's making great strides in the planned rollout of the Barstool Sportsbook. Following the Indiana launch in May, the company anticipates more than doubling its footprint by the start of the NFL's 2021 season in early September, with upcoming launches in New Jersey, Colorado, Tennessee, Virginia, and Arizona. By the end of the year, the company plans to be operating in at least 10 states.
Recently, Penn National announced an expansion of its NASCAR relationship with a comprehensive sponsorship and marketing partnership with the Phoenix International Raceway. Further, the company has agreed to act as the official sports betting partner for the boxing event between Tyron Woodley and Jake Paul on Aug. 29, which will include Barstool Sportsbook branded segments featuring key personalities.
Penn National plans to open/rebrand five more Barstool Sports retail sportsbooks by the end of the year. In addition, the company said it is making progress on the build-out of stand-alone Barstool-branded sports bars, with the initial locations in Philadelphia and Chicago scheduled to open later this year.
In addition, the company is continuing to bolster its iCasino offerings, including the addition of more third-party content, the introduction of a Barstool-branded live dealer studio in New Jersey, and the launch of its first in-house developed, Barstool-branded online table and slot games by year-end.
Growth on the horizon
"We launched our cashless, cardless, and contactless ("3Cs") technology at Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course in late June followed by another successful implementation at the Meadows Casino in mid-July," Snowden continued. "This initiative will also bring our property technology in line with other industries, which should resonate with our guests of all ages."
The company said it expects to introduce the 3Cs technology across the Penn enterprise over the next 12 to 18 months, pending regulatory approvals.
"We are very excited to open our Hollywood Casino York facility on August 12, which will be our third casino in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, pending final regulatory approval," Snowden said.
The casino in Springettsbury Township, York County, will feature 500 slot machines and 24 table games and include a Barstool Sportsbook.
"Our second Category 4 Pennsylvania casino project, Hollywood Casino Morgantown [in Caernarvon Township, Berks County], is on track to open before the end of the year," he said.
Snowden said Penn National closed on its acquisition of the Hollywood Casino Perryville on July 1.
"We are very excited to be operating again in Maryland, which adds a 20th state to our leading nationwide footprint," he said. "We expect to add a branded Barstool Sportsbook to the property and introduce our Barstool Sportsbook mobile app to sports bettors across the state, which will continue to expand our omnichannel presence."
Snowden also noted that Barstool Sports continues to show "tremendous growth" both financially and in terms of audience metrics, as it evolves into a diversified media, entertainment and lifestyle brand.
"Just recently, Barstool was announced as the title sponsor and exclusive broadcast partner for the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl, a watershed moment for the industry, as Barstool is redefining the way sports programming is produced and delivered in today’s media landscape," Snowden said.