CAERNARVON TWP., Pa. — Penn National Gaming has put out the "help wanted" sign in Berks County.
The Wyomissing-based company announced Tuesday that it has begun accepting applications for 375 positions at its soon-to-open Hollywood Casino Morgantown in Caernarvon Township.
The jobs include table game dealers and positions in food and beverage, security and surveillance, human resources, and marketing.
"Whether candidates prefer being at the center of it all or working behind the scenes, there will be a role for everyone at Hollywood Casino Morgantown," said Erin Chamberlin, Penn National's senior vice president of regional operations. "As a continuously growing company with more than 40 properties nationwide, team members with a commitment to customer service can benefit from opportunities for career growth at any Penn National location."
Penn National said it is offering competitive pay, benefits, and up to $1,500 in signing bonuses for new employees.
To help with the hiring process, the company has opened a career center at the Holiday Inn Morgantown on Route 10, just south of where construction of the casino is wrapping up.
The career center will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., with operating hours expected to expand in the near future.
Also, hiring events for table game dealers are scheduled for Wednesday from 6 until 8 p.m.; on Friday from 9 a.m. until noon; next Monday, Sept. 13, from 6 until 8 p.m.; and next Wednesday, Sept. 15, from 9 a.m. until noon.
The company said full- and part-time jobs are available, and "same day" employment officers will be made to qualified applicants.
Table game dealer school is expected to start later this month. It will be free of charge for those who accept job offers from Penn National, pending regulatory approval.
Penn National said it expects to open Hollywood Casino Morgantown before year's end. The $111-million, 80,000-square-foot casino will feature approximately 750 slot machines and 30 tables games, a Barstool Sportsbook and race book, and various food and beverage options, including a full-service restaurant.