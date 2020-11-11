WYOMISSING, Pa. - A Berks County-based company is betting on the future of a Philadelphia landmark with ties to its hometown.
Penn National Gaming said it plans to help sustain operations and support the recovery of the Reading Terminal Market, which, like many other businesses, has been challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We are proud to support this historic institution, one of America's largest and oldest public markets," said Jay Snowden, Penn National's president and CEO. "When Dave Portnoy (president of Barstool Sports) first suggested the idea, we jumped at the chance to work together to help save this beloved icon in the heart of Philadelphia."
For those who make a first-time deposit of $100 or more into an account on the new Barstool Sportsbook app, Penn National said it will match with a $100 donation to the market until it hits its GoFundMe goal of $250,000.
As of Wednesday, more than $200,000 had already been raised.
The market said it needs help with paying its utility bills and carrying out the frequent cleaning and disinfecting that are required to comply with CDC guidelines.
The street-level market opened in 1893, as Reading Railroad trains rumbled into the terminal above. The Reading Company owned the market for nearly a century before selling it to the Pennsylvania Convention Center Authority in 1990.