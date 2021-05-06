WYOMISSING, Pa. – Penn National Gaming reported first quarter results Thursday morning.
Jay Snowden, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: “Penn National kicked off the year with record results in Q1 2021 from our land-based business and the launch of our online Barstool Sportsbook in Michigan and Illinois. In addition, we fully integrated our mychoice player loyalty program across all our retail and digital offerings, which bolsters Penn National’s ecosystem and further expands our competitive advantage.
Equally exciting was our inclusion in the S&P 500 in March, which underscores the investment community’s confidence in our digital transformation and our position as the nation’s largest regional gaming operator. This milestone is a testament to the hard work, determination and commitment of all our team members at the property and corporate levels as well as our valued partners at Barstool Sports.”
So why was Penn National’s stock trading down over 8.5% at the opening of trading on Wall Street Thursday, after falling $58.31 from its 52-week high of $142.00?
The probable answer, suggest some analysts, is that its stock price rose too high in the market recovery of 2020 and is now returning to more rational levels. They say it’s still a good company and some Wall Street analysts even gave it upgrades in April.
Wall Street can be a fickle mistress.
Corporate Responsibility
In April, Penn National filed its proxy statement which included an in-depth ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) report on ongoing efforts to care for its people, communities and the planet. Highlights from the report include the launch of a new Diversity Scholarship program in March, which the company says reflects its commitment to equity in post-secondary education opportunities for the children of employees.
With an annual commitment of $1 million, the company plans to extend up to 65 scholarships this year. In addition, Penn National implemented a supplier diversity initiative with the goal of developing new opportunities for minority-owned businesses.
Last month, Penn National hosted companywide ‘Days of Listening’ to gather feedback from team members on all matters of diversity and inclusion. And, on May 15, the company will launch a new initiative to honor its active-duty military, veterans and first responders. The ‘my heroes’ program is an exclusive, fully integrated extension of Penn National’s my choice rewards loyalty program, which will provide veterans access to exclusive discounts and offers at Penn National’s 41 properties in 19 states.
Core Business Results
For the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, Penn National generated revenues of $1.274.9 billion and Adjusted EBITDAR (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, Amortization and Rent) of $447.0 million. The strong results were driven by contributions from the online Barstool Sportsbook and iCasino platforms, and land-based gaming properties despite COVID-19 related closures in Pennsylvania and Illinois for parts of January, and Zia Park in New Mexico not reopening until early March.
Mr. Snowden commented: “Despite COVID-related restrictions and closures in January and harsh winter weather in the South segment in February, visitation and length of play continue to improve across all age segments of our player database. Moreover, we saw volumes in the month of March that we have not seen since 2019. Recall, when we reopened our properties in the summer of 2020, we saw very high spend-per-visit, but visitation was well below pre-COVID levels. Today, we’re still seeing spend-per-visit that is much higher than it was pre-COVID, and visitation is at or near 2019 levels in most of our markets, which is a great combination.”
Penn National reported the South segment outperformed with margin improvement of greater than 1,100 basis points compared to the same period in 2019 given the less restrictive COVID protocols in the region, the removal of loss-leading or lower margin amenities, more efficient labor management and a very rational marketing and promotional environment.
The Midwest also reported margin gains of nearly 900 basis points despite an uneven playing field related to COVID restrictions in certain key markets.
Expansion of Sportsbook Footprint and Media Strategy
Mr. Snowden continued, “We remain focused on garnering top-three gaming revenue market share for the Barstool Sportsbook and driving best in class profitability. Since launching our product just over seven months ago, we have registered more than 400,000 customers and generated over $660 million and $61 million in handle and gaming revenue, respectively.”
Penn National plans for the online Barstool Sportsbook to be live in eight states by football season and in at least 10 states before the end of the year. On March 11, the company launched the Barstool Sportsbook in Illinois, ahead of the 2021 NCAA Basketball Tournament. The initial results for the first 30 days of operations exceeded expectations, with better first-time deposit conversions relative to what the company had generated in Pennsylvania or Michigan. During this period, Penn National registered over 54,700 new customers and generated total handle and gaming revenue of $67.7 million and $6.5 million, respectively.
Barstool’s promotion of Penn National’s retail sportsbooks has driven significant awareness and visitation to its land-based properties, highlighting the unique benefits of the company’s fully integrated media and omnichannel strategy.
Penn National claims overall it has seen very strong results at properties that have opened Barstool-branded retail sportsbooks, and it plans to open/rebrand six more retail sportsbooks by the end of 2021. The company expects to add more third-party content to its Barstool-branded iCasino product later this year.
Further, the recently announced acquisition of HitPoint Studios will be the centerpiece of the newly formed Penn Game Studios allowing it to create customized Barstool-themed and casino branded content that Penn National believes will lead to even greater cross-sell opportunities.
Growth Initiatives
“We are continuing to execute on our exciting growth opportunities, which will drive prospective revenue and EBITDAR growth,” said Snowden. "We view investments in technology as imperative to enhancing the customer experience, delivering unique content, and gaining mindshare. Our mychoice mobile app, which we launched last quarter, has had over 333,000 downloads with approximately 115,000 monthly active users.
“Similarly, we believe the implementation of our cashless, cardless, and contactless (“3Cs”) technology will resonate well with our guests, especially the younger demographic. We will be launching the 3Cs experience throughout the remainder of 2021 at our four casinos in Pennsylvania with the first launch near the end of Q2 2021, pending regulatory approval. Included in the list of our four Pennsylvania casinos is Hollywood Casino York, set to open in August and Hollywood Casino Morgantown, which we expect to open later this year.”
Continued Snowden, “Looking ahead, I am confident that Penn National will look significantly different in the next three to five years than it does today as we remain committed to breaking from the conventional wisdom in terms of how we operate and engage our customers. However, what will not change is our long-term focus on profitable growth and our dedication to creating shareholder value by maintaining a long-term view.”
About Penn National Gaming
Penn National’s diversified regional gaming footprint includes 41 properties across 19 states. Penn National continues to evolve into an omni-channel provider of retail and online gaming, live racing and sports betting entertainment.
The Company's properties feature approximately 50,000 gaming machines, 1,300 table games and 8,800 hotel rooms, and operate under various well-known brands, including Hollywood, Ameristar, and L'Auberge. Its wholly-owned interactive division, Penn Interactive, operates retail sports betting across the Company's portfolio, as well as online social casino, bingo, and iCasino products.
In February 2020, Penn National entered into a strategic partnership with Barstool Sports, whereby Barstool will exclusively promote the Company's land-based and online casinos and sports betting products, including the Barstool Sportsbook mobile app, to its national audience.