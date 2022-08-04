WYOMISSING, Pa. — Goodbye, Penn National. Hello, PENN Entertainment.

The Wyomissing-based operator of racetracks, casinos and interactive wagering systems announced a corporate name change along with its second quarter results Thursday morning.

The name change reflects the expanding scope of the company's business portfolio. Unfortunately, in the second quarter, net income and net income margin were shrinking compared to the prior year's second quarter. Several other markers of performance also declined in the quarter.

Jay Snowden, the company's president and CEO, explained the rationale for the name change in a statement.

"Today is an exciting day for us as we become PENN Entertainment, Inc.," he said. "Over the past few years, PENN has transformed our business through a highly differentiated strategy focused on organic cross-sell opportunities, which is reinforced by our investments in market-leading retail casinos, sports media assets, owned technology, including a state-of-the-art, fully integrated digital sports and online casino betting platform, and an in-house iCasino content studio.

"Our new name maintains ties to our legacy while better reflecting our evolution into North America's leading provider of integrated entertainment, sports content and casino gaming experiences."

In the second quarter, PENN generated revenues of $1.6 billion and adjusted EBITDAR (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and rent) of $504.5 million.

"Despite economic headwinds," Snowden commented, "we delivered consistent performance across our retail portfolio in the quarter and into July. In addition, last month, we successfully transitioned theScore Bet in Ontario to our own fully-integrated, proprietary tech stack – reflecting a key achievement in our strategic roadmap."

PENN repurchased $167.0 million of stock in the quarter under its $750.0 million share repurchase authorization. Based on its second-quarter performance and outlook for the remainder of the year, the company said it is reiterating its 2022 revenue and adjusted EBITDAR guidance range of $6.15 billion to $6.55 billion and $1.875 billion to $2.00 billion, respectively.

Database growth

The property level segment was highlighted by strong engagement from high worth customers and ongoing growth among the younger demographic. Second quarter revenues were $1.5 billion and adjusted EBITDAR was $548.7 million. Adjusted EBITDAR margins were 37.2% for the segment.

The company said its mychoice database increased by more than 1.2 million registrations over the last four quarters, driven by both the retail properties and new interactive offerings. PENN said it continues to enhance the guest experience at its properties with new hospitality offerings including hotel remodels, new restaurant concepts, and Barstool branded sportsbooks. A sportsbook is a place where gamblers can wager on a variety of sports competitions.

"We are encouraged by the ongoing visitation and engagement of our high worth segment as well as continued growth from all but our oldest demographic," Snowden said. "Our unrated segment trends reflect strong conversion of non-rated players into our mychoice loyalty program. Our industry leading cashless, cardless and contactless technology ('3C's') enables omni-channel engagement and remains a growth driver. 3C's is now live at nine properties in three states. We expect to roll the technology out to twelve additional properties by the end of 2022, pending regulatory approvals."

Migration of Barstool Sports Book

Interactive segment highlights in the second quarter include revenues of $154.9 million (including tax gross up), and adjusted EBITDA loss of $20.8 million.

PENN reported that theScore Bet in Ontario now operates on its vertically integrated proprietary tech stack, including the risk and trading platform, player account management system and promotion engine.

"Our Interactive Segment further expanded its reach with the launch of theScore Bet mobile app in Ontario on April 4th," Snowden said. "In July, we successfully deployed our proprietary in-house risk and trading platform in Ontario, which significantly enhances theScore Bet's online betting capabilities, mobile product offerings and overall integrated media and betting ecosystem."

The company said its PENN Game Studios continues to develop engaging Barstool branded content for its Barstool iCasino app. In the second quarter, PENN introduced 97 new slot and table game offerings across the iCasino platforms.

"Our Barstool branded retail sportsbooks resonate with the younger demographics," said Snowden, "and create meaningful cross-sell opportunities. Our recently converted Barstool sportsbook in Lake Charles, Louisiana set a new standard for retail sportsbook experiences, and we are seeing encouraging results in visitation and spend.

"We are on track to convert our existing temporary sportsbook to a Barstool sportsbook at L'Auberge Baton Rouge this fall where we expect to have a similar positive impact. Based on our ongoing success in Louisiana, we are optimistic about our upcoming Barstool branded retail sportsbook launches in Kansas and Ohio where we operate similar market-leading properties bolstered by large casino databases that should augment our omni-channel strategy."

Growing media businesses

The company said its media businesses delivered strong growth this quarter relative to the first quarter of 2022, with theScore's media revenue growing 11% year-over-year and monthly sessions increasing 20%.

Also, PENN stated, Barstool Sports, Inc. has further expanded its reach across social media platforms by delivering engaging and relevant content.

ESG – environmental, social and governance

"PENN was again active on the ESG front this quarter," Snowden commented, "particularly with our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion ('DE&I') efforts. We recently came in 4th out of 40 gaming companies in the All-In Diversity Project's benchmark DE&I survey.

"In addition, Forbes magazine rated us 139th out of 500 of 'America's Best Employers for Diversity,' which is the highest ranking of any publicly traded gaming company. In June, we launched a comprehensive companywide diversity training initiative, and continued to roll out our Emerging Leaders Program, a career development initiative at PENN which provides an additional path for diversity in leadership roles. We expect to have our entire property portfolio participating in this program by year end.

"We also proudly celebrated Juneteenth and Pride Month in June; Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month in May; and Earth Day in April. Our properties volunteered at events surrounding these special occasions, provided back of house education and awareness programming, and supported local non-profits and civic organizations on the front lines of these social causes."

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: PENN) operates 44 properties in 20 states, online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook and theScore Bet.