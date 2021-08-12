SPRINGETTSBURY TWP., Pa. — Penn National Gaming is ready to roll the dice in York County.

The Wyomissing-based company broke out the big scissors for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Hollywood Casino York at the York Galleria Mall in Springettsbury Township on Thursday.

The $120-million, 80,000-square-foot casino has more than 500 video reel slot and video poker machines, 24 table games, a full-service restaurant, and the first retail Barstool Sportsbook in Pennsylvania.

The casino also serves as the launching pad for Penn National's "mywallet," a program that allows its customers to go cardless, cashless, and contactless. 

"This is a revolutionary enhancement for our industry," said Todd George, the company's executive vice president of operations. "This technology further supports Penn National's omnichannel business approach where we are providing the best experiences, whether people are playing with us at our properties or on our numerous online offerings."

Hollywood Casino York is Penn National's 43rd property in North America and its third in Pennsylvania.

Hollywood Casino Morgantown under construction in Caernarvon Township

Construction crews continue their work on Hollywood Casino Morgantown in Caernarvon Township, Berks County, on Aug. 5, 2021.

A fourth casino — Hollywood Casino Morgantown — remains under construction in Caernarvon Township, Berks County. Penn National said it expects to open that casino later this year.

