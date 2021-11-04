WYOMISSING, Pa. – Penn National Gaming laid an egg Thursday.
The Wyomissing-based gaming, racing and entertainment company missed earnings estimates by a mile in the third quarter and Wall Street rewarded it with nearly a 10% drop in its stock price by mid-morning. According to Market Watch, Penn National’s stock has dropped 23.9 % year-to-date while the measurement of comparable companies in the S&P 500 climbed 24.6%.
Last year at this time Penn National was Wall Street’s darling with a price reaching as high as $142.00 compared to $63.51 this morning.
Penn National has a plausible reason for its earnings miss – the company claimed it was hit hard in the quarter by events that were beyond its control. July was a record month, but the second half of August and September were impacted by Hurricane Ida and regional flare-ups of the Delta variant.
While the company showed strong results in 2020, like many other companies in the betting, hospitality and entertainment space, Penn National says it puts more value on comparing results of 2021 with 2019 because with COVID-19, 2020 was an aberration.
2021 Third Quarter Financial Highlights:
Penn National generated revenues of $1.5 billion, an increase of $382.1 million year over year and $157.3 million versus 2019. Net income was $86.1 million and net income margin was 5.7%, as compared to $141.2 million and 12.5%, respectively, in the prior year and net income of $43.7 million and net margin of 3.2% in 2019.
Using adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and rent, the company reported an increase of $27.7 million year over year and $72.4 million versus 2019.
Penn National says it saw a number of positive developments in third quarter 2021. In a news release, Jay Snowden, president and chief executive officer, commented: “We achieved many significant milestones in the third quarter. We successfully launched the Barstool Sportsbook mobile app in five states (Colorado, New Jersey, Tennessee, Virginia, and Arizona), which more than doubled our footprint.
“In addition, we opened Hollywood Casino York to strong initial results, began to roll out our market leading cashless, cardless, and contactless (“3Cs”) technology across the portfolio and continued to derive multiple tangible benefits from our highly differentiated omni-channel strategy. We also continued to generate revenues and EBITDAR significantly above 2019 levels.”
Snowden said that as the operating environment has normalized, the company has seen improved results in October. He also took note of a $12.5 million lobbying expense to support the California sports betting initiative and $7.5 million in expenses related to new state launches of the Barstool Sportsbook app.
“We achieved an important milestone,” he said, “with the closing of our acquisition of Score Media and Gaming, Inc. (“theScore”) on October 19. Combined with the power of Barstool Sports, we are now well positioned to be North America’s leading digital, entertainment, sports content, gaming, and technology company. Barstool’s wide, top-of-funnel audience reach is highly complementary to the news, scores and stats available on the Score’s best in class media app, which will create a one-stop destination for the sports fan that does not exist today.”
The company saw growth in its VIP segments and in younger demographics. The VIP segment grew by 33% compared to third quarter 2019, fueled by increases in both the number of guests playing at higher levels and the frequency of their visitation. Additionally, the company claimed to be experiencing continued engagement with its younger customers, more than offsetting any declines in the third quarter of older core gaming customers due to the Delta variant.
Retail Barstool Sportsbook concepts have stimulated database growth and increased frequency of visitation in the younger segments, while boosting gaming and food and beverage spending. “New technology is also driving demand,” noted Snowden. “Downloads of our my choice app, which enhances the customer experience, increases engagement, and improves marketing capabilities, increased 22% in the quarter while utilization is also higher.”
“On August 12th, we celebrated the opening of Hollywood Casino York, which is our third casino in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. While still early, we have been encouraged by the combined performance of Hollywood York and Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course.”
Snowden noted with the return of football season, Penn National has seen strong momentum with the Barstool Sportsbook in the states in which it operates. “As evidenced by the September results in our most mature states, Pennsylvania and Michigan,” he said, “the Barstool Sportsbook has gained meaningful handle market share through creative marketing and exclusive offerings, without relying on heavy promotional spending or paid media.” The Barstool Sportsbook is currently tied for the highest-rated sports betting app in North America in the Apple app store with a 4.8 user rating out of 5.0.
In June, the NCAA approved a policy allowing college athletes to be paid for the use of the name, image, and likeness (NIL). In just a few months, Barstool has signed 135,000 collegiate athletes to serve as Barstool Athletes, which Snowden says demonstrates the power of the brand across the younger demographic.
Environment, Social and Governance items
On August 29, Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana as one of the most devastating storms to strike the United States. With limited supplies available in New Orleans, and basic utilities completely disabled, sister properties helped to provide temporary housing and much needed provisions for employees. In addition, the Penn National Gaming Foundation established the ‘Hurricane Ida Emergency Relief Fund’ for employees to apply for financial assistance for immediate needs.
Snowden commented, “Further we continue our strong support for our nation’s heroes, through new partnerships with the Concussion Legacy Foundation, which launched a special project focused on CTE & PTSD research on veterans. We are also offering financial support to the ‘No One Left Behind,’ organization, which provides funds to help Afghan special immigration visa recipients (SIVs) with food, housing, clothing and a no-interest loan program which helps immigrant families become self-sufficient.”
Also, Snowden pointed out, the company is reducing carbon emissions by adding electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at its properties. It has installed EV charging stations at almost a quarter of its properties, with an additional 32% on schedule for roll-out over the next 12 months.
About Penn National Gaming
Penn National’s diversified regional gaming footprint includes 43 properties across 20 states.
The Company's properties feature approximately 50,000 gaming machines, 1,300 table games and 8,800 hotel rooms, and operate under various well-known brands, including Hollywood, Ameristar, and L'Auberge. Its wholly-owned interactive division, Penn Interactive, operates retail sports betting across the Company's portfolio, as well as online social casino, bingo, and iCasino products.
In February 2020, Penn National entered into a strategic partnership with Barstool Sports, whereby Barstool will exclusively promote the Company's land-based and online casinos and sports betting products, including the Barstool Sportsbook mobile app, to its national audience. In addition, in October 2021 Penn National acquired Score Media and Gaming, Inc.