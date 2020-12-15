WYOMISSING, Pa. - Penn National Gaming is expanding its business close to home.
The Berks County-based company, headquartered in Wyomissing, announced Tuesday that it will pay $31.1 million to acquire the operations of Hollywood Casino Perryville in Maryland from Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI).
As part of the deal, Penn National said it will pay GLPI an annual rent of approximately $7.77 million.
"Penn National is excited to acquire the operations of Hollywood Casino Perryville, a property we developed in 2010, which will allow us to re-enter the strong Maryland gaming market and add a twentieth gaming jurisdiction to our leading nationwide footprint," said Jay Snowden, the company's president and CEO.
Snowden added that the deal couldn't have come at a better time for Penn National, with two-thirds of Maryland voters recently approving the legalization of sports betting in the state.
"As such, this acquisition provides another opportunity to expand our unique omni-channel platform with a Barstool-branded retail sportsbook and mobile app," Snowden said.
The deal is subject to the approval of the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission. It is expected to close in mid-2021