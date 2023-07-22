Amazon Relocation

SPRING TWP., Pa - Penn State University's Berks satellite campus has launched an initiative to let Amazon employees earn credits toward an associate or bachelor's degree.

According to a press release, the partnership between Penn State-Berks and Amazon Career Choice allows Amazon employees to leverage their benefits through the school's adult learner program. Benefits of the partnership include, pre-paid tuition, textbooks and undergraduate fees, as well no time limit for employees to utilize on-campus benefits.

Amazon employees are eligible to participate in the Career Choice program after 90 days of employment. 

