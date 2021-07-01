WYOMISSING, Pa. | Penn State Berks will hold two Spend a Summer Evening tour programs for students and their families.
The in-person program and tour will be held on Thursday, July 15, beginning at 6 p.m., and virtual tours will be held on Tuesday, July 20, beginning at 7 p.m., officials say.
Faculty, staff, current Berks students, and Berks alumni will provide important information to students who are considering admission for fall 2022.
Space for the on-campus event is limited and will be awarded on a first-come first-served basis, officials say. Attendees must register in advance to attend either or both programs.
After students register, they will receive a confirmation email with a link to the webinar.
During the virtual event, attendees will learn about Penn State’s 275+ degree programs, including the 24 baccalaureate and associate degrees that can be completed entirely at Penn State Berks, event organizers stated.
In addition, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in break-out sessions with faculty members from each academic area to learn about future career possibilities. Finally, attendees will receive in-depth admissions and financial aid information.
For more information, contact the Penn State Berks Office of Admissions at 610-396-6060 or email berksadmissions@psu.edu.