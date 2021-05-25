WYOMISSING, Pa. | Penn State Berks held an award ceremony for its young student leaders, in April.
These students, according to a Penn State press release, are recognized for their exemplary work in their school and community.
Current and former students Tahj Morales, Genesis Munoz Arias, Derek DeTommaso and Liz Sanchez Pena were all honored this past month, and were recognized for their outstanding leadership qualities, the school states.
Tahj Morales, recent alumnus biochemistry and molecular biology major from Reading, was named the 2021 recipient of the Eric A. and Josephine S. Walker Award.
Genesis Munoz Arias is the 2021 Howard O., Jr., and Jean S. Beaver Award for Community Service recipient, Derek DeTommaso was honored with the J. Dean Stephans Memorial Award for Student Leadership, and Liz Sanchez Pena received the 2021 Blaine Steensland Award for Outstanding Student Leadership and Service.
In addition, Penn State Berks reportedly had the highest number of students of any campus outside University Park to receive University leadership and service awards.
Along with the awards previously mentioned, Penn State students Ja’nique Jules and Tahj Morales received the Craig and Maxine Millar Award, Kaitlyn Anders was honored with the Mary Lee Hobbs Steel Emerging Leader Award, and Salvatore DeFeo received the Smile for Sam Award.
These awards were given to students who had earned recognition for themselves outside the classroom, according to the press release.